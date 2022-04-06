Falcons land OL Germain Ifedi on 1-year deal

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons signed free agent offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Terms were not released.

Ifedi is the fifth former Chicago Bears player signed by the Falcons since Ryan Pace joined the staff as a senior personnel executive. He spent the past seven seasons as the general manager in Chicago before being fired in January.

Ifedi, 27, played in just nine games (seven starts) for the Bears in 2021, having spent time on injured reserve with a knee injury. Overall, he has started 83 of 85 games on the right side of the line for the Bears and Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Running back Damien Williams, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and safety Teez Tabor are the former Bears who also have signed with the Falcons this offseason.

The Falcons also announced the signing of linebacker Rashaan Evans to a one-year deal.

Evans, 26, played in 59 games (50 starts) for the Tennessee Titans, who selected him No. 22 overall in the 2018 draft. He has 317 career tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in four seasons.

–Field Level Media