Published October 28, 2022

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime.Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The EnquirerAtlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.

Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta’s 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4).

He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

–Field Level Media

