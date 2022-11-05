Falcons activate running back Cordarrelle Patterson off IR

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons activated running back Cordarrelle Patterson off injured reserve on Saturday.

Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 with a knee injury before being designated to return on Wednesday. He is now eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

The Falcons also placed starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday and released edge rusher Quinton Bell. Defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, while safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil were designated as practice-squad elevations.

Patterson, 31, has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries this season. In 2021, in his first season in Atlanta, Patterson had 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

A four-time All-Pro as a kick returner, Patterson is with his fifth team. In 147 career games (52 starts), he has 4,638 yards from scrimmage and 32 scores. He also has gained 7,579 yards as a kick returner, with eight touchdowns, for the Minnesota Vikings (2013-16), then-Oakland Raiders (2017), New England Patriots (2018), Chicago Bears (2019-20) and Falcons.

Wilkinson, 27, is sidelined with a knee injury despite playing in every snap of last Sunday’s 37-34 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers. Backup center Matt Hennessy and Colby Gossett are candidates to receive the start against the Chargers in his absence.

Bell, 26, recorded two tackles in three games this season with the Falcons.

–Field Level Media