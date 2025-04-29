Miami Grand Prix Preview: Everything you need to know about the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

​The 2025 Formula 1 season carries on with round six, where the Miami Grand Prix takes place from May 2 to May 4 at the Miami International Autodrome. It will be the second of the Sprint weekends of the season so far, full of action and vital points in the championship hunt.​ So here’s everything you need to know:

McLaren’s Momentum and the 2025 Title Fight

Oscar Piastri has started 2025 in style, sitting top of the Drivers’ Championship after his third win in Saudi Arabia and is a serious title contender. McLaren is riding the momentum and leads the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Red Bull.

Over at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton is still looking for his first win in red, but Charles Leclerc is consistent and with a one-off white livery for Miami, the Scuderia are not out of the fight just yet.

Add in the heat of South Florida, the Sprint weekend and tight setup windows, the Miami GP should be one of the most unpredictable races of the season.

Tyre Compounds & Strategy

A softer range than previously has been chosen by Pirelli for Miami; C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium) and C5 (Soft) tyre compounds.

This should increase the number of pit stops and strategic variability, especially in the Miami heat.

Circuit Overview: Miami International Autodrome

Total Race Distance: 308.326 km (191.585 miles)

308.326 km (191.585 miles) Number of Laps: 57

57 Length of lap: 5.41 km

5.41 km Lap Record: 1:29.708 (Max Verstappen, 2023)​

1:29.708 (Max Verstappen, 2023)​ Turns: 19

19 DRS Zones: 3

There is a mix of fast straights and tough corners of significant elevation change between Turns 13 and 16 and this makes car setup and driver strategy all the more complex.

Fast Facts

Most Successful Driver in Miami: Max Verstappen, with two wins (2022, 2023).​

Pole Positions: 2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 2023: Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), 2024: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2024: Lando Norris achieved his maiden F1 victory, with Verstappen and Charles Leclerc completing the podium. ​

Fastest Lap in Miami: Max Verstappen — 1:29.708 (2023)

Race Timings & How to Watch

All times in Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST):

Friday, May 3, 2025

Free Practice 1: 12:30–13:30 ET / 17:30–18:30 BST

Sprint Shootout: 16:30–17:14 ET / 21:30–22:14 BST

Saturday, May 4, 2025

Sprint: 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST

Qualifying: 16:00–17:00 ET / 21:00–22:00 BST

Sunday, May 5, 2025

Race: 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST

UK: Sky Sports F1 and NowTV

USA: ESPN

Other Regions: F1TV Pro

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix is on its way to be a game-changer. Teams are desperate to build momentum, the title fight is on and rookies Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan are all set to make their Miami GP debut. With the Sprint format, and the Florida heat, anything can happen. Whether it’s Piastri holding on, Hamilton getting his first podium in Ferrari red, or even a new winner shaking things up, Miami is going to keep the title fight wide open.

