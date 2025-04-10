Formula 1: Deputy president Robert Reid resigns FIA before Bahrain Grand Prix, crisis deepens

Credit: FIA

The Formula One world is in shock after FIA deputy president for sport, Robert Reid, quit just days before the Bahrain Grand Prix. Reid, who ran alongside president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in their 2021 election victory, called out the FIA for a “breakdown in standards” and set off a firestorm in motorsport governance.

“Critical decisions being made without due process or proper consultation,” Reid said in his scathing statement.“When I took on this role, it was to serve the FIA’s members, not to serve power. Over time, I have witnessed a steady erosion of the principles we promised to uphold. Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent.”

More Formula 1 News: 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: Podium picks including Norris, Verstappen

According to Robert Reid, the last straw was the unapproved promotion of the World Rallycross Championship, which was done without the approval of the FIA Senate or the World Motorsport Council. The crisis has taken a new dimension with former FIA CEO Natalie Robyn, who quit her job in May 2024, speaking out. She said that there is a “difficult situation within the organization, which undermines its credibility.”

“During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation’s governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency,” Robyn said. “The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges. When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation. I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution.”

Motorsport UK chief David Richards piled on, decrying a “shift of the moral compass” in the FIA’s leadership, accusing it of growing “ever more opaque” and consolidating power under Ben Sulayem.

Last month, Motorsport UK chairman David Richards threatened legal action against the FIA if they did not address the several issues regarding the governance of the organization.



The FIA's response was rather lacking 👇https://t.co/aOHUbXBHXy — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) April 10, 2025

Drivers are also sounding alarms. George Russell, who drives F1 for Mercedes and serves as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, called out the frequent high-profile exits, calling them an “unstable direction.”

“Unfortunately, I think every time we hear some news from that side of the sport, it’s not really a big surprise,” Russell quipped.

FIA’s response to Robert Reid

The FIA reacted by praising Reid’s contributions and defending its governance.

“The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to,” the statement said. They also justified the World Rallycross decision, citing its popularity and benefits to fans and teams.

Robert Reid’s exit and the following criticism cast a long shadow over the FIA’s leadership and its ability to steer Formula One and global motorsports forward, as Ben Sulayem is set to face re-election later in 2025.

“Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent and member-driven,” Robert Reid said. “I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values.”

Read More: Top 10 Formula 1 drivers by career earnings