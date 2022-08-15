F1: Logan Sargeant could join Williams Racing in 2023

David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Sargeant could be joining Williams Racing’s F1 team for the 2023 season depending on how the next few races go for the American driver in his maiden F2 campaign.

Why does Sargeant make the most sense if he continues his hot stretch and could Nicholas Latifi retain the seat next year?

Logan Sargeant’s case for the Williams seat

Logan Sargeant is in his first F2 season and he has been opening some eyes as he currently sits third in the point standings with two wins, four podiums, and one pole position.

Due to these statistics, some notable figures within F1 are very impressed with Sargeant’s performance in what could be his first and only F2 season.

Williams Team Principal Jost Capito seems to be convinced with the young American’s talent and even went as far as to state this bold claim about his future in F1.

“He will be in a F1 car in the future, I’m absolutely convinced. Of course, we are impressed. You know, it’s his first season in F2. We didn’t put any pressure on him. He has the time to develop and he’s really impressed us with how fast he has got to grips with the car.” Jost Capito on Logan Sargeant’s future and 2022 season

That’s some high praise from Capito as Sargeant is set to drive FP1 for the team at Circuit of the Americas later this season at one of his home tracks on the calendar.

As said above, the 21-year-old’s performances in the next few F2 races could determine his immediate future in F1. Capito continued to talk about Sargeant and Williams Racing.

It’s quite tricky to take early decisions on something on a Formula 2 driver as long as the season is not over. So that’s part of the decision making, of course.” Jost Capito on Logan Sargeant’s possible maiden F1 campaign in 2023

It certainly appears the door of Sargeant moving to F1 for the 2023 season is not closed yet. However, the young American will need to impress even more to force Capito into giving him an opportunity no other American has seen since Alexander Rossi.

Could Nicholas Latifi stay at Williams next season?

Nicholas Latifi could find himself back with Williams Racing next season depending on the circumstances that fall around him in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Initially, Latifi’s departure was almost a guarantee; however, that may have changed after Oscar Piastri shocked the F1 world and decided to spurn Alpine while agreeing to a deal with McLaren.

Piastri was set to drive for Williams Racing in 2023 if Alpine did not have a seat for him. Williams already re-signed Alex Albon to a multi-year extension so Latifi would have been out of a ride.

But, this is not the case now. Latifi’s job has been saved for now as Williams ponders what to do next season. Perhaps, a very impressive exit from the summer break could help the 27-year-old’s case.

There is no obvious candidate for the Williams seat and that may help Latifi. However, it also helps Sargeant and any other driver looking to take his ride in 2023.

Darkhorse option for Williams Racing’s F1 team

If there had to be one darkhorse option for Williams Racing’s F1 team, Nyck de Vries certainly fits the criteria as the F1 reserve and Formula E driver for Mercedes.

The 27-year-old driver just finished his third Formula E season in ninth place after claiming the championship during the 2021 season. It didn’t live up to de Vries’ standards from last year.

However, de Vries could find himself in an F1 seat after he practiced FP1 for Williams in place of Nicholas Latifi in Barcelona and for Mercedes in place of Lewis Hamilton in France.

It is clear that Mercedes likes the former F2 champion, and he impressed when given an opportunity to drive for the two teams in FP1 this season. However, is it enough to grab the open Williams seat?

Jost Capito is not sure on who will be joining Alex Albon at Williams next year but he knows the team has options.

“I think we’ve got various options. And we will finally go for what we believe is the best for the team. But it’s too early to get into details, because we’re not there yet.” Jost Capito on Williams’ lineup in 2023

Time will tell, but de Vries is certainly a darkhorse candidate to steal the ride from Nicholas Latifi and Logan Sargeant if things fall his way.

