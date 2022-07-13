Victor Olofsson returning to Buffalo Sabres on 2-year deal

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres re-signed forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old hit career highs in assists (29) and points (49) in 2021-22, his fourth season in Buffalo. He also tied his career high in goals with 20 — six of them game winners — in 72 games.

He missed 10 games with an injury that impacted his play early in the season, but he rebounded to post five game-winning goals after March 1. He said he hopes that momentum carries into the new season.

“I’ve never had a stretch in my career where not only I didn’t score, I didn’t play well,” he said in a news release. “I didn’t play with the confidence I usually have. It was good learning experience, and I feel coming out of it I probably played (some) of my best hockey here at the end. So, I’m really exciting bring that into next year, for sure.”

Olofsson has 127 points (55 goals, 72 assists) in 188 career games since the Sabres selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media