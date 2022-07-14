Justin Champagnie signs multi-year deal with Toronto Raptors

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Justin Champagnie signed a multi-year contract with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The team did not announce financial terms.

Champagnie, 21, played with the Raptors last season on a two-way contract, splitting time with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-6 Champagnie appeared in 36 games with the Raptors, averaging 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game.

In 14 regular-season games with Raptors 905, he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 36.0 minutes.

–Field Level Media