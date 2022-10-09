Jimmy Vesey and Rangers agree to 1-year contract

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jimmy Vesey agreed to a terms on a one-year contract with the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The team did not announce the contract value.

Vesey, 29, went to training camp with the Rangers on a professional tryout. He scored one goal and had two assists in five preseason games.

This will be his second stint in New York, where he played from 2016-19. In 240 games with the Rangers, he scored 90 points (50 goals, 40 assists).

Vesey, a native of Boston, played short stints with the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancover Canucks and New Jersey Devils following his time in New York. In 422 career games, he has 135 points (72 goals, 63 assists) and 19 game-winning goals.

He spent the 2021-22 season with the Devils and registered 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 68 games.

Vesey played four seasons at Harvard, winning the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player in 2015-16.

The Nashville Predators selected Vesey in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, but he went to college instead. He signed with the Rangers as a free agent in August 2016.

The Rangers open the season Tuesday night at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

