Ezequiel Duran’s three-run double lifts Rangers over Angels

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ezequiel Duran’s three-run double in the ninth inning snapped a tie and lifted the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The game tied at 2-2 heading into the ninth, but the Rangers loaded the bases with one out on an infield single and two walks allowed by Angels reliever Jose Quijada (0-3).

Raisel Iglesias entered the game, but Duran hit a changeup off the Angels closer into the right-center field gap to score all three baserunners.

It spoiled an impressive performance by Angels starter Reid Detmers, who gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks in seven innings.

Detmers, who has a 1.13 ERA over his past four starts, also had a career-best 12 strikeouts.

Detmers also recorded an immaculate inning in the second inning when he struck out Duran, Kole Calhoun and Charlie Culberson on nine pitches.

Rangers reliever Brock Burke (5-2) earned the victory with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings in relief of starter Dane Dunning. Jonathan Hernandez pitched the ninth and got his first save.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including a triple, to lead the Angels offense in defeat.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead against Detmers in the first inning. Marcus Semien led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Nathaniel Lowe.

The Angels answered in their half of the first, Ohtani hitting a triple and scoring on a single by Luis Rengifo, tying the game at 1-1 against Dunning.

The Angels grabbed the lead in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead, but missed a chance for more. Singles by Max Stassi and Brandon Marsh, and a walk by Dillon Thomas loaded the bases with no outs.

Phil Gosselin followed with a line out to center, the runners staying put. Andrew Velazquez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but Dunning escaped further damage by getting Magneuris Sierra on a foul out to end the inning.

The Rangers tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth with an unearned run against Detmers. Culberson doubled to left and took third on an error by left fielder Marsh on the play.

Culberson then scored on a sacrifice fly by Elier Hernandez.

–Field Level Media