Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears a return from the torn ACL the veteran suffered last season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones have both made it clear that Dallas is considering bringing in the star veteran.

We can now add running back and fellow Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott to that list.

“We know what type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ,” Ezekiel Elliott on Odell Beckham Jr., via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

In no way can this be considered a surprise. Why wouldn’t Zeke want to add one of the most-talented wide receivers in the NFL to the mix?

Dallas Cowboys interest in Odell Beckham Jr. is real

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good,” Jerry Jones on the potential of signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones is the key decision maker in Dallas. He acts as the Cowboys’ de facto general manager. Don’t take his words lightly.

The larger question here is whether Dallas will be willing to dole out a multi-year deal to Beckham Jr. He’s said to be demanding a deal similar to the five-year, $57.5 million contract Dallas handed to fellow wide receiver Michael Gallup this past spring.

For their part, the Cowboys are an estimated $8.55 million under the cap right now. Signing OBJ to a multi-year contract would help as it relates to their cap situation this season. Though, the ‘Boys have an estimated $5 million in cap space for next season.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2021): 44 reecptions, 537 yards, 5 TD

In what has to be seen as a bit of irony, Dallas signing Beckham to a multi-year deal would likely mean the end of Elliott’s time with the organization. He’s set to count $16.72 million against the cap in 2023.

Just now returning from injury, preseason speculation was that this would be Elliott’s final run with the Cowboys no matter how he performs in 2022.

As for interest in Beckham, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported recently that there’s going to be an expected bidding war between the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers for the star receiver. We can obviously add Dallas to that list, too.