Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott facing $1 million lawsuit for another alleged dog attack

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing another lawsuit for an alleged dog attack, this time from a neighbor seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The NFL star received three citations in May after his dogs got loose in his neighborhood, biting two of his neighbors. Now, already facing one lawsuit for a dog attack, another resident in the area has come forward seeking damages from Elliott.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Jennifer Gampper accuses one of Elliott’s dogs of biting her outside his home. In the court documents, she said Elliott’s dog got loose from inside and attacked her, causing “severe and permanent” injuries. Gampper is seeking $1 million in compensation.

Gampper is one of the alleged victims from the attack in May, according to police records. Elliott’s Rottweiler “Ace” had a “dangerous dog hearing”, per TMZ, which determined the dog needed to be removed from the city.

Brandon Williams, a pet resort employee, filed a suit in June against Elliott, alleging that Ace viciously attacked him in March. Elliott’s bulldogs also were accused of attacking a pool cleaner in 2020, going after the woman’s legs.

While the actions of Elliott’s dogs likely won’t impact his availability for the 2021 NFL season, Frisco, Texas may ultimately consider whether or not the Pro Bowl running back can still have his dogs in the city.