EYEBALLERS select slap as head coach

EYEBALLERS named Fredrik “slap” Junbrant as the head coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Monday.

The 29-year-old Swede previously served as the head coach of Young Ninjas. He guided Anton “Sapec” Palmgren on that team and reunites with him on EYEBALLERS.

“I’m all-in on this project. With the right mix of young talent and seasoned vets EYEBALLERS will be the place to be at for the coming years,” slap said in a statement. “I firmly believe that we will see a Swedish player walk through our project and reach our goal. A player, either with us — or after having gone through our organization — reaches the Champions Stage in a major in two years’ time. And I’m here to help those players on their journey as much as I can.”

EYEBALLERS’ Robin “flusha” Ronnquist said slap was the natural choice as the team’s coach.

“He literally was our first option,” flusha said. “He did a fantastic job with the Young Ninjas and has proven himself to be one the best coaches in Sweden when it comes to developing young talents. On top of having good hands with young players he can also teach us veterans new things. As founders of the team we see a long collaboration in front of us, and also have been given the right to decide who plays and not.”

EYEBALLERS’ roster consists of Swedes Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Casper “SHiNE” Wennerberg, Leo “Svedjehed” Svedjehed, Sapec and flusha.

