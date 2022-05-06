Excel Esports sign Alive, Foxie to Valorant roster

Credit: Excel Esports

Excel Esports announced the additions of Gilad “Alive” Hakim and Tyler “Foxie” Lowton to their Valorant roster on Friday.

Alive replaces duelist Dragan “Elllement” Milanovic and Foxie takes over for in-game leader Oscar “Ozzy” Scott.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Alive and Foxie to our VALORANT roster,” said Tim Reichert, esports director for the British team, in a news release. “At EXCEL, we are constantly striving for success and are thrilled to bring these incredibly talented players to our team. We wish Elllement and Ozzy all the best in the future and are looking forward to working closely with Alive and Foxie and utilising their talents to help us achieve our goals!”

Alive, a headshot specialist from Israel, previously played for Team Finest and also has a background in Overwatch.

Foxie, who hails from England, had been the in-game leader for Team Queso and has also competed in H1Z1 and Apex Legends.

–Field Level Media