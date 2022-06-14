Former NFL Pro Bowler joins college summer baseball team

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Golden Tate, a former Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks, is taking up another sport in Washington state.

The ex-wide receiver signed with the Port Angeles Lefties and is set to play outfield for the team in the West Coast League, a summer circuit primarily manned by active college baseball players.

Tate, 33, played football and baseball while at Notre Dame before embarking on an 11-season NFL career.

“I am extremely thankful for the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join the league,” Tate said in a statement. “Baseball was my first love as a child, I’m excited to get the opportunity to compete against some of the best collegiate players in the country. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

Lefties team owner Matt Acker said in a statement, “Having an elite athlete around, one who’s competed on the world’s biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League and for Golden.”

The Seahawks made Tate a second-round pick in the 2010 draft, and he spent four years in Seattle, helping the team win the Super Bowl after the 2013 season. He subsequently played for the Detroit Lions (2014-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2018) and New York Giants (2019-20).

In 160 career NFL games (114 starts), Tate made 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. His best season was 2014, his first year in Detroit, when he had 99 catches for 1,331 yards and four touchdowns while earning his only Pro Bowl selection.

The West Coast League features 16 teams scattered throughout Washington, Oregon, British Colombia and Alberta.

–Field Level Media