Ex-Seattle standout Darrion Trammell joins San Diego State

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former Seattle University standout Darrion Trammell has transferred to San Diego State, the latter school announced Tuesday.

Trammell, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 18.7 points over his two seasons with the Redhawks and earned first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors both seasons. He entered the transfer portal in March.

Trammell averaged 20.5 points and 5.3 assists in 23 appearances (18 starts) in 2020-21 before averaging 17.3 points and 5.0 assists in 31 games (all starts) last season.

He also made 101 3-pointers and racked up 123 steals during his tenure at Seattle. Trammell had 78 thefts last season when he was named to the All-WAC defensive team.

Trammell played one season of junior college basketball at City College of San Francisco before transferring to Seattle U.

Due to the COVID-19 free eligibility season, Trammell has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

–Field Level Media