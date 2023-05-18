Ex-Notre Dame forward Ven-Allen Lubin transfers to Vanderbilt

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

After one season at Notre Dame, forward Ven-Allen Lubin is transferring to Vanderbilt, he announced Thursday on social media.

“New Path, Same Dream,” Lubin tweeted, along with a photo of himself in a Vanderbilt uniform.

Lubin was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 20 power forward in the 2022 class by 247Sports before he enrolled at Notre Dame out of Orlando Christian Prep in Florida.

With the Fighting Irish, the 6-foot-8, 226-pound Lubin appeared in 28 games (seven starts) and averaged 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over 17.5 minutes per game. He shot a team-high 58.0 percent from the field.

This is a year of transition for Notre Dame, which will play its first season under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry after the departure of longtime head coach Mike Brey.

Vanderbilt finished last season with a 22-15 record (11-7 Southeastern Conference) under head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who is entering his fifth season with the Commodores.

