Published May 26, 2023

Ex-Florida WR Xzavier Henderson transfers to Cincinnati

Florida Gators wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) prays before the game during the Florida Gators Orange and Blue Spring Game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Orange Blue Spring Game
Credit: Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson announced Friday that he is transferring to Cincinnati.

He shared the news on Instagram, showing a photo taken inside the Cincinnati sports medicine building with the caption, “Today I woke up a Bearcat.”

Henderson becomes the third player to make the move from Gainesville to Cincinnati this offseason, following quarterback Emory Jones and defensive back Jordan Young.

In the 2022 season, Henderson started 11 games. He led the Gators with 38 catches and was third on the team in receiving yards with 410, adding two touchdowns.

Over his three seasons with Florida, he played in 35 games and caught 73 passes for 835 yards and five touchdowns.

A Miami native, Henderson was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 10 wide receiver in the Class of 2020.

–Field Level Media

