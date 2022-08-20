Ex-Florida star Keyontae Johnson chooses Kansas State

Credit: Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Florida star Keyontae Johnson announced Saturday that he has committed to play at Kansas State.

Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Johnson chose the Wildcats over Nebraska, Western Kentucky and Memphis.

Johnson hasn’t played since collapsing and falling face-first to the court during a game against host Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020.

He was hospitalized for 10 days and reportedly diagnosed with heart inflammation. The family later said the issue wasn’t COVID-19 related.

Prior to the incident, Johnson was a stellar player for the Gators. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2019-20 when he averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds in 31 games as sophomore.

He was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year the following season and averaged 16 points and 4.5 rebounds in four games prior to his season ending due to the on-court collapse.

On March 5 of last season, he had a commemorative start on Florida’s senior day. Kentucky and Florida took part in a ceremonial tipoff, with the Gators getting the ball to Johnson.

After a few dribbles, Johnson handed the ball to officials, hugged all 10 on-court players from both teams, bent down to kiss the court before he walked off the court to a standing ovation before the game’s official tipoff.

Johnson entered the transfer portal after the season.

Notably, Johnson will see his former program on Jan. 28 when Kansas State hosts the Gators in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Wildcats have a first-year coach in Jerome Tang. They went 14-17 last season in Bruce Weber’s 10th and final season as head coach.

