Ex-coach Max Waldo parts with LCS champ Cloud9

Former Cloud9 head coach Maxwell Alexander “Max Waldo” Waldo is leaving the organization to pursue a career in esports content creation, the club announced Thursday.

Waldo, 23, coached Cloud9 to the LCS Summer Split championship, its first such title since 2013. That earned them a spot at the World Championship as the region’s No. 1 seed, and they wound up tying for 15th place.

Waldo joined Cloud9 ahead of the 2021 season as a strategic coach. He was promoted to the head-coaching post in February after Nick “LS” De Cesare was released.

Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodriguez of Spain was named the new head coach this offseason and Waldo was set to return to a positional coaching role before his decision.

“100 percent my decision to leave,” Waldo tweeted. “I had an awesome 2 years with C9 and wish them nothing but the best. I made the decision recently which is why I was included in their most recent team announcement.”

