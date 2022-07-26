Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen found not guilty of sexual assault

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

A Canadian jury found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Virtanen, who turns 26 next month, wept openly when the verdict was read in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.

He was charged in January in connection with an alleged incident in a Vancouver hotel room in September 2017.

His accuser, whose name is being withheld, testified that she repeatedly said “no” and told Virtanen she did not want to have sex with him.

Virtanen testified last week that she was an “enthusiastic participant,” according to the Vancouver Sun.

The Canucks parted ways with Virtanen last July after the allegations surfaced. They bought out his contract, and he is an unrestricted free agent.

The 2014 first-round pick (sixth overall) had 100 points (55 goals, 45 assists) and 219 penalty minutes in 317 games over six seasons with Vancouver (2015-21).

Virtanen played with Moscow Spartak in the KHL in 2021-22, posting 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 36 games.

–Field Level Media