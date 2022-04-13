Ex-Alabama running back Camar Wheaton transfers to SMU

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton is transferring to SMU, he announced on social media.

Wheaton was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 3 running back and No. 34 overall player in the class.

The 5-foot-11 Wheaton didn’t record any stats as a true freshman with the Crimson Tide as he coped with a knee injury.

In his high school career at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas, he ran for ran for 3,731 yards and 48 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media