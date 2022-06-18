Evil Geniuses, TSM end week with wins in DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses and TSM scored shutout wins to remain in the upper half of the standings as Week 2 concluded in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

The Geniuses (2-1) blanked The Cut (1-2) in Saturday’s first match, and then TSM (2-1) did the same thing to 5RATFORCESTAFF (0-3).

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for the $500,000 ESL One Arlington event to be played in August, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The Geniuses, playing on green, won their first map in 21 minutes, and switched to red and took the second map in 34 minutes. Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko of Russia led the Geniuses win with a kills-deaths-assists mark of 10.0-0.0-9.0. Brayden “bgod” Murphy of the U.S. posted a 2.5-6.0-5.0 for The Cut.

TSM’s sweep began on red in a map that lasted 21 minutes. Then, playing on green, they won again, this time in 28 minutes. Leading the way for TSM was Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia of Canada at 12.0-2.5-16.0. Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler of the U.S. paced 5RATFORCESTAFF at 5.5-4.5-4.0.

Action resumes Tuesday when Week 3 begins with one match:

— Wildcard Gaming vs. nouns

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. nouns, 2-0 (4-1)

T3. Evil Geniuses, 2-1 (5-2)

T3. TSM, 2-1 (4-2)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-1 (2-2)

6. The Cut, 1-2 (2-5)

7. felt, 0-2 (0-4)

8. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-3 (1-6)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media