Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew move to 3-0 at DPC ESL One Spring

Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew won their third straight matches to start the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event, remaining atop the standings to conclude Week 2 competition on Saturday.

The Geniuses (3-0) began the day by sweeping simply TOOBASED (0-3) 2-0. Quincy (3-0) then completed a 2-1 defeat of Team DogChamp (0-3).

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The Geniuses won the first map in 20 minutes while playing on red, then took the second in 21 minutes on green. Abed “Abed” Azel L. Yusop of the Philippines led the winners with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 7.0-0.5-9.0, while no player for TOOBASED averaged more than one kill.

Playing on red, DogChamp won its first map in 51 minutes, but Quincy came back with a 25-minute win on red and a 33-minute win on green. Yawar “YawaR” Hassan of the U.S./Pakistan led Quincy with a K-D-A of 9.3-2.7-7.3. Raymond “Raylalisa” Lai of Canada paced DogChamp at 9.0-3.7-7.3.

Week 3 begins with one match on Tuesday:

–The Cut vs. TSM

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-1)

T1. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-2)

T2. TSM, 2-0 (4-0)

T4. 4 Zoomers, 1-1 (3-3)

T4. The Cut, 1-1 (3-2)

T6. simply TOOBASED, 0-3 (1-6)

T6. Team DogChamp, 0-3 (1-6)

T6. Wildcard Gaming, 0-2 (0-4)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

