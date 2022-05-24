Evil Geniuses part ways with JerAx

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Evil Geniuses announced Tuesday it was parting ways with Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka.

The support from Finland spent just six months with Evil Geniuses and competed in two Dota Pro Circuit Tours with them. Evil Geniuses finished last in their group at this month’s ESL One Stockholm and did not advance to the playoff stage.

JerAx came out of retirement to join Evil Geniuses last November. He previously spent more than three years playing for OG, whom he helped become the first two-time winner of The International. OG won TI8 and TI9 in 2018 and 2019.

Evil Geniuses lost 97.5 Dota Pro Circuit points for removing a player from their roster, which knocked them out of the top 12 in the season rankings and endangered their chances of qualifying for The International 11 later this year.

