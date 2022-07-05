Evil Geniuses open Week 5 with win at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evil Geniuses continued their surge Tuesday with a sweep over felt to kick off Week 5 of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

EG won in 26 minutes on red and 20 minutes on green to improve to 5-1. felt remained winless. Canadian Artour “Arteezy” Babaev led EG with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6.5-1.0-10.0. Russian Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko added a slash line of 4.0-2.5-15.0 for EG.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 5 continues Wednesday with two matches:

TSM vs. nouns

Quincy Crew vs. The Cut

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

T1. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-0)

T1. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)

3. nouns, 4-1 (8-5)

4. TSM, 3-2 (7-4)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (5-6)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-4 (3-8)

T6. The Cut, 1-4 (3-9)

8. felt, 0-6 (0-12)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media