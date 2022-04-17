Evil Geniuses knock out Cloud9 in LCS Spring Split playoffs

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Evil Geniuses eliminated Cloud9 with a 3-0 sweep Sunday to reach the losers-bracket final of the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split playoffs.

EG advanced to face Team Liquid — which lost the final in the winners bracket to 100 Thieves — for the right to oppose 100 Thieves in the April 24 final.

Playing on blue in each round, EG notched wins in 33, 28 and 33 minutes, respectively. Canadian Joseph “jojopyun” Joon Pyun had an average kills-deaths-assists ratio of 8.0-3.3-7.7 for EG, and Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. averaged a 7.7-2.3-9.0.

Cloud9, which started the playoffs as the second seed, suffered its second loss and was eliminated.

The top four playoff finishers in the North American competition will split a $200,000 prize pool, with the championship team taking home $100,000 and qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational in South Korea next month.

League of Legends Championship Series Spring playoffs prize pool

1. $100,000

2. $50,000

3. $30,000

4. $20,000 — Cloud9

5-6. No prize money — Golden Guardians, FlyQuest

–Field Level Media