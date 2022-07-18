Evil Geniuses keep rolling in LCS 2022 Summer Split

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses extended their win streak to four and 100 Thieves moved into a tie with Team Liquid for second place in the final day of Week 4 action of the LCS 2022 Summer Split event on Sunday.

First-place EG took down Liquid, while Thieves rebounded from a loss on Saturday to defeat Counter Logic Gaming.

Evil Geniuses needed 35 minutes to defeat Liquid on blue, with the United States’ Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki posting a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 11-1-8. Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of Denmark posted a K-D-A of 2-1-4 for Liquid.

Thieves took 28 minutes on red to take down CLG. Australia’s Victor “FBI” Huang posted an 8-2-5 K-D-A for 100 Thieves, while Niship “Dhokla” Doshi of the United States posted a 3-5-1 ratio for CLG.

Ten teams are competing in the League Championship Series. The group stage has a double round-robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one. The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event.

FlyQuest also fell, losing to TSM to remain in a fourth-place tie with CLG.

Playing on blue, TSM took 31 minutes to earn the win. The United States’ Tony “Instinct” Ng led the way for TSM with a K-D-A of 8-0-6. Canada’s Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen had the only kill of the match for FlyQuest.

In other matches, the last-place Immortals dumped Cloud9, and the Golden Guardians defeated Dignitas.

Week 5 action begins July 23 with five matches:

Dignitas vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Immortals

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 8-1

T2. Team Liquid, 6-3

T2. 100 Thieves, 6-3

T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-4

T4. FlyQuest, 5-4

6. Cloud9, 4-5

7. Golden Guardians, 3-5

8. TSM, 3-6

9. Dignitas, 2-6

10. Immortals, 2-7

–Field Level Media