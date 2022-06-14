Evil Geniuses get in win column at ESL One Summer

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Evil Geniuses got on the board Tuesday with their first win of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer 2022 event.

Evil Geniuses beat Wildcard Gaming in a sweep, knocking Wildcard from the ranks of the unbeaten. EG won in 40 minutes and 42 minutes, both times on red.

It was the first match of Week 2. Evil Geniuses will play again Saturday.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 2 action continues Wednesday with two matches:

–Quincy Crew vs. TSM

–The Cut vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record

1. nouns 2-0 (4-1)

T2. Evil Geniuses 1-1 (3-2)

T2. Quincy Crew 1-0 (2-0)

T2. TSM 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Wildcard Gaming 1-1 (2-2)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF 0-1 (0-2)

T6. felt 0-2 (0-4)

T6. The Cut 0-1 (0-2)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

