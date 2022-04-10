Evil Geniuses eliminate FlyQuest in LCS Spring Split playoffs

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Evil Geniuses defeated FlyQuest 3-1 on Sunday to advance in the losers’ bracket of the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split playoffs.

Evil Geniuses will face Cloud9 in the next round of the losers’ bracket next Sunday, while FlyQuest was eliminated from the competition. The upper-bracket final on Saturday will pit Team Liquid against 100 Thieves.

The top four playoff finishers in the North American competition will split a $200,000 prize pool, with the championship team taking home $100,000 and qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational in South Korea next month.

Playing on red, Evil Geniuses kicked things off with a 33-minute win and FlyQuest matched them with a lengthy 51-minute win on blue. EG took over from there, winning in 39 minutes and 34 minutes, both on red.

Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. led EG with a total kills-deaths-assists ratio of 19-4-28. Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada posted a 13-13-12 for FlyQuest.

League of Legends Championship Series Spring playoffs prize pool

1. $100,000

2. $50,000

3. $30,000

4. $20,000

5-6. no prize money — Golden Guardians, FlyQuest

–Field Level Media