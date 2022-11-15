Evil Geniuses drop Dota 2 roster, confirm move to South America

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses announced Tuesday that their Dota 2 team will leave the North America region to set up shop in South America.

The well-established esports organization parted ways with its 2022 Dota roster, including long-time team members Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Canada and Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen of Denmark.

“I think it’s undeniable to see, in our quest to continuously lift trophies and develop excellent talent, the opportunity and the grittiness of the South American Dota scene is unparalleled, and is something that we at Evil Geniuses are very excited to enter into going forward,” Evil Geniuses CEO LaPointe Jameson said in a video posted to Twitter.

All six members of last season’s Dota roster — which took Evil Geniuses as far as The International 11 — are now free agents. Arteezy and Cr1t- had been with the organization since September 2016.

Abed “Abed” Yusop of the Philippines, Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko of Russia and Tal “Fly” Aizik of Israel were also released, along with former head coach Kanishka “BuLba” Sosale.

