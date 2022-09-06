Evil Geniuses’ Danny taking mental health break

Credit: Evil Geniuses | Twitter

Evil Geniuses star Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki is taking a mental health break and will miss the League Championship Series Summer 2022 finals this weekend in Chicago.

“It takes a great deal of courage and self-awareness to recognize when the right time is to step away from something you’ve worked so hard at achieving, especially when you care so deeply for this organization and your teammates, in order to focus on mental health,” EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson posted Tuesday on social media.

Evil Geniuses are set to face 100 Thieves in Saturday’s lower bracket final. The winner advances to the grand final Sunday against Cloud9. The championship team receives $100,000.

Danny, 18, has been with the main EG roster since May 2021 following a stint with Evil Geniuses Prodigies.

“Kyle is a part of this family and we will continue to support him in every way possible as he takes time away, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he’s ready,” LaPointe said. “To fans of the LCS community, we ask that you show Kyle nothing but unwavering support and the empathy he deserves from all of us.”

The team didn’t announce a replacement for the bot laner. Muhammad Hasan “Kaori” Senturk could be promoted from the academy roster.

–Field Level Media