Evil Geniuses CEO apologizes to fans after latest failure

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson apologized to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team’s fans after an early exit at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

Evil Geniuses fell to the Brazilian team GODSENT 2-0 in the first round Wednesday.

“Disappointing finish in CS:GO today – I’m sorry to all the fans…we are not complacent with these results and are committed to making changes to improve!” she posted on Twitter. “Thanks for your continued support.”

With the team’s latest setback, Evil Geniuses have no avenues left to qualify for Intel Extreme Masters – Cologne, which starts in July.

The current EG roster includes Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip, Timothy “autimatic” Ta and William “RUSH” Wierzba.

–Field Level Media