Evil Geniuses bench CLASIA over ‘attitude issues’

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses benched Anthony “CLASIA” Kearney due to lingering attitude issues, Dust2.us reported.

The 18-year-old American rifler confirmed Sunday that he has been “removed” from the team.

“I’ve been removed from EG and severely disappointed in myself,” CLASIA tweeted. “I know I am better than what I showed to my teammates and everyone. Thank you (EG director of athletics Soham “valens” Chowdhury) for the opportunity. Hopefully another one soon arises.”

CLASIA joined the EG organization in June. He previously played for Carpe Diem, Gaimin Gladiators, ChocoCheck, RBG Esports and Secret Club, among others.

–Field Level Media