Evil Geniuses avenge loss to Liquid to reach LCS Spring Final

Evil Geniuses avenged a Round 1 loss to Team Liquid to sweep that squad away 3-0 on Saturday to advance to the Finals of the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split playoffs.

A first-round loss to Team Liquid forced Evil Geniuses into the losers’ bracket the rest of the way, but since that point, the North American squad has rolled, winning 3-1 against Flyquest and 3-0 vs. Cloud9 coming into Saturday’s matchup.

Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki racked up a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 26-3-11 while teammate Kacper “Inspired” Sloma notched a K-D-A of 11-4-24 for Evil Geniuses.

EG won in 32 minutes playing on blue, in 44 minutes on blue and in 28 minutes on red.

Team Liquid’s top performer was Steven “Hans sama” Liv of France with a K-D-A of 9-10-12.

Awaiting EG in the final game to be played Sunday are the 100 Thieves, who defeated Cloud9 3-0 and Team Liquid 3-2 to earn a berth in the championship.

The top four playoff finishers in the North American competition will split a $200,000 prize pool, with the championship team taking home $100,000 and qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational in South Korea next month.

League of Legends Championship Series Spring playoffs prize pool

1. $100,000

2. $50,000

3. $30,000 — Team Liquid

4. $20,000 — Cloud9

5-6. No prize money — Golden Guardians, FlyQuest

