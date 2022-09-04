Evil Geniuses advance to lower-bracket final in LCS Summer Split

Credit: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid battled through five maps before the Geniuses rallied to clinch the victory in the lower-bracket semifinal of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split playoffs on Sunday.

The Geniuses advance to the Sept. 10 lower-bracket final against 100 Thieves, who were bounced from the upper-bracket final by Cloud9 on Saturday. The Geniuses-Thieves survivor moves on to face Cloud9 in the grand final on Sept. 11.

The $200,000 double-elimination event culminates the season for the top North American League of Legends circuit. The top three finishers will earn berths in the $2.25 million League of Legends World Championships, scheduled for Sept. 29-Nov. 5 in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and Mexico City.

The LCS winning side will pocket $100,000 and the runner-up will get $50,000. All LCS Summer Split matches are best-of-five, including the grand final.

The Geniuses took the first map on blur in 39 minutes, but Liquid took the second on blue and third on red in 34 and 36 minutes, respectively. The Geniuses recovered, however, taking the fourth map on blue in 31 minutes and the clinching fifth map in 42 minutes on red.

The LCS Summer Split playoff schedule for Saturday and Sunday:

–Lower-bracket final: 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses (Saturday)

–Grand final: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves-Evil Geniuses winner (Sunday)

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split prize pool

1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: TBD — $30,000, Worlds

4th: Team Liquid — $20,000

5th-6th: Counter Logic Gaming, TSM — no money

7th-8th: FlyQuest, Golden Guardians — no money

9th: Immortals — no money

10th: Dignitas — no money

–Field Level Media