Evan Longoria (finger surgery) to miss 6 weeks

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria will miss six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger.

Giants manager Gape Kapler updated reporters Wednesday with the timeline, a day after Longoria had the surgery in Los Angeles. The six-week timeline means Longoria will miss roughly the first 30 games of the regular season.

Kapler said Wilmer Flores will be the Opening Day third baseman. Jason Vosler could see more action at the hot corner.

Longoria, 36, batted .261 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs in 81 games for the Giants last season. He was out of action for more than two months after spraining his left shoulder in a June 5 collision with shortstop Brandon Crawford.

A three-time All-Star, Longoria is a lifetime .266 hitter with 317 home runs and 1,089 RBIs in 1,823 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2008-17) and Giants.

Longoria is entering the final year of his contract, though the Giants hold a $13 million team option ($5 million buyout) for the 2023 season.

–Field Level Media