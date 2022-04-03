Euribiel Angeles is the latest Oakland Athletics gem

The Oakland Athletics acquired 19-year-old infielder Euribiel Angeles as part of a four-player swap with the San Diego Padres that included star pitcher Sean Manaea heading to Southern California.

For the rebuilding A’s, this is the latest cost-cutting move as the team looks to get younger and exist within the confines of its current small market.

In short, the current situation in Northern California is not sustainable from a financial standpoint. That has led to front office head Billy Beane initiating yet another rebuild as we wait for a potential relocation to Las Vegas.

From a pure baseball standpoint, Oakland did acquire a gem in that of Euribiel Angeles as part of a package for Manaea that also included pitcher Adrian Martinez heading to the Bay Area.

Euribiel Angeles has a chance to be a star

Immediately after the trade, MLB.com had Angeles as the A’s No. 10 oveall prospect. Martinez came in at 25, meaning that the former was the headliner heading to Oakland. For good reason.

Signed by the San Diego Padres for their full $300,000 international pool money back in 2018, Angeles has been raking in the minors ever since.

The 19-year-old Dominican Republic native spent last season splitting time between two Single-A levels, dominating inferior pitching in the process.

Euribiel Angeles stats (2021): .330 average, 4 HR, 64 RBI, 19 SB, .392 OBP, .837 OPS

As you can see, Angeles doesn’t necessarily hit for power. But he’s a contact hitter (77 strikeouts in 491 plate appearances last season). He has an upper-cut in his swing and knows how to find a hole.

“Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Angeles doesn’t hit for a ton of power, but puts that ball in play with strong bat to ball skills and an aggressive approach. The right-handed hitter hit .354 against right-handers in 2021, suggesting he’ll be tough to match up against as he continues to climb the ranks. There’s some uppercut in Angeles’ quick swing, but that translates more to doubles and triples as he uses his above-average speed to take the extra base. He also knows how to steal a bag when the opportunity presents itself, swiping 36 over his first 149 professional games.” MLB.com scouting report on Euribiel Angeles

While Angeles started his professional career at shortstop, he projects to be more of a second baseman at the Major League level.

As of right now, he seems to be the future at that position in Oakland. Former first-round pick and No. 6 overall A’s prospect Max Muncy could block Angeles from playing shortstop for the big league club. At second, there’s really no one within the A’s organization to block Angeles.

MLB.com projects that the infielder will progress through the minors in rapid fashion, likely joining the A’s in 2023. That’s insane given that he’s played all of 149 minor league games. Remember, the 2020 MILB season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That set a lot of prospects back.

However, Euribiel Angeles picked up where he left off in 2019 playing in the Dominican League. That shortened season saw him hit .301 with 26 RBI in 44 games.

Angeles’ addition to the A’s farm system comes after the organization picked up a ton of top prospects in seperate trades involving franchise cornerstones such as Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Chris Bassitt.

Looking at MLB.com again, five of Oakland’s top-10 prospects have been acquired since the lockout ended in the four trades we’ve mentioned here.

It’s not going to make fans in Oakland happy as the team embarks on what will likely be a lost 2022 season. However, those who have rooted for Oakland over the years know full well that it’s part of the cycle.

It’s also in this that Beane should be given the benefit of the doubt with the less-than-stellar hand his been dealt. Adding Euribiel Angeles is just the latest example of this.