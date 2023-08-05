Eugenio Suarez sets team RBI-streak mark as M’s top Angels

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Eugenio Suarez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, setting a franchise record of 10 consecutive games with an RBI, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

Ty France, Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh homered for Seattle, which won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Luis Rengifo, Mike Moustakas and Mickey Moniak went deep for the Angels, who lost their fourth game in a row.

With one out in the eighth and the score tied at 7, Rodriguez doubled to left field. Suarez then grounded a single up the middle, with Rodriguez easily beating the throw home.

The old Mariners record of driving in a run in nine consecutive games was set by Edgar Martinez in 1995.

Raleigh provided an insurance run with a solo shot in the ninth.

Mariners reliever Justin Topa (2-3) earned the victory after throwing one scoreless inning, and Matt Brash pitched the ninth for his second save. Newly acquired Reynaldo Lopez (2-6) took the loss.

The Angels never led.

The Mariners scored four runs in the top of the first inning. J.P. Crawford led off with a single to center, and Rodriguez walked. After Suarez grounded into a double play, Tom Murphy reached on an infield single to score Crawford, Teoscar Hernandez doubled into the left field corner and France followed with a three-run shot to center.

The Angels got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Rengifo led off with a homer to right.

Moore went deep to left-center leading off the second to make it 5-1.

The Angels tied the score with four runs in the third. Rengifo led off with a single to center and Shohei Ohtani walked. C.J. Cron grounded a single to right to score Rengifo before Moustakas hit a three-run shot to right to even it at 5-5.

The Mariners regained the lead in the fourth as Crawford hit a two-out single to center and Rodriguez homered to right-center.

The Angels tied it again in the fifth. Moustakas grounded a leadoff single to center, and an out later, Moniak went deep to center to make it 7-7.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo lasted six innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out six.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers went four innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

–Field Level Media