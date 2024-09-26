Popular NBA analyst offers doom-and-gloom for New York Knicks season hopes after latest Mitchell Robinson setback

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A popular ESPN NBA analyst believes the New York Knicks news about Mitchell Robinson’s latest health setback could badly undercut the team’s title hopes in 2024-25.

There is a whole bunch of positive energy heading into the start of training camp for the Knicks. In the summer they made a blockbuster trade to land Nets two-way star Mikal Bridges. Re-signed precious Achiuwa. Added Cameron Payne to their bench depth. Talked top star Jalen Brunson into signing a team-friendly extension, and inked head coach Tom Thibodeau to a new deal as well.

However, they did suffer a major roster setback when Isaiah Hartenstein accepted a big pay increase to take his talents to the Thunder. His departure is notable because he was a key player on defense and underrated for what he also offered on the offensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts the front office was unable to replace him in the offseason.

Then the New York Knicks were hit with the frustrating news that projected starting center Mitchell Robinson has not recovered from May foot surgery and won’t return until December at the earliest. It has created a worrisome void at the five spot heading into the new season. And on a recent edition of ESPN’s “NBA Today,” NBA insider Zach Lowe loudly rang the alarm bells on why this is a big problem for the Knicks.

Could Isaiah Hartenstein leaving the New York Knicks be one of the biggest moves of the summer?

“This a big deal,” Lowe started by saying [h’t Sporting News]. “We could look back in six months and say that Isaiah Hartenstein changing teams was maybe the most impactful move of the offseason. Both for Oklahoma City and the void it leaves now with the Knicks.

“It’s not just defensively, with the rebounding and size and rim protection Mitchell Robinson brings. The Knicks under [Tom Thibodeau] have been the best second-shot offensive team in the entire NBA,” he added. “They are an offensive rebounding machine. They put those back in, they get fouled. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein were basically all of that last year.”

Lowe makes very fair points. The platoon of Jericho Sims, Precious Achiuwa, Marcus Morris Sr., and even Julius Randle will have a big void to fill over the first few months of the season if the team does not make a trade soon.

