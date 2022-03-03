ESL Pro League bars teams linked to Russian government

ESL Icon Logo

ESL Gaming is excluding teams with “apparent ties to the Russian government” from ESL Pro League participation.

The company identified Virtus.pro and Gambit Esports in a press release issued Thursday.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the Russian invasion into Ukraine and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution. After monitoring the situation, we are now putting an initial set of actions in place,” ESL Gaming said.

“… On the upcoming ESL Pro League, we made the decision that organizations with apparent ties to the Russian government, including individuals or organizations under alleged or confirmed EU sanctions related to the conflict, will not be allowed to be represented.”

Virtus.pro and Gambit players will be allowed to compete “under a neutral name, without representing their country, organization or their teams’ sponsors on their clothing or otherwise.”

ESL Gaming has also paused all scheduled competitions in the CIS region.

Numerous sports and esports governing bodies around the world have issued similar rulings regarding athletes from Russia and Belarus since the onset of last month’s invasion of Ukraine.

Season 15 of the ESL Pro League is set to run from March 9-April 10 in Cologne, Germany. The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament has a prize pool of $823,000 USD.

–Field Level Media