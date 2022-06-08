ESL One Malaysia 2022 to feature $400K prize pool

Credit: ESL

ESL One Malaysia 2022 will feature 12 Dota 2 teams battling for a $400,000 prize pool from Aug. 23-28.

The competition will take place at the Arena of Stars in the Genting Highlands.

The field will feature seven invited teams and the winners of five regional qualifiers (China, Southeast Asia, Europe/CIS, North America and South America).

The Aug. 23-25 group stage, with two groups of six teams, will be a single round-robin with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams in each group advance to the lower bracket, with the remaining teams eliminated. All matches are best-of-two.

The Aug. 26-28 playoffs are a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final.

This is the third iteration of ESL One Malaysia, with Digital Chaos winning in 2017 and Newbee claiming the top prize in 2018.

–Field Level Media