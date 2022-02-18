ESL Impact league for women launches March 17

ESL Impact

Esports tournament organizer ESL Gaming announced details Friday for ESL Impact, the new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive circuit for women.

With a combined prize pool of $500,000, the league features 24 teams from three regions (Europe, North America, South America). There will be two league seasons with live finals, plus a standalone event and online cash cups.

Kicking off on March 17, the ESL Impact League will run for six weeks with games on Thursdays and Fridays. Eight teams in each region will be divided into two groups of four, competing in a round-robin best-of-three format.

The top two teams from each region plus two wildcard teams will compete in the global finals at DreamHack Dallas in June.

–Field Level Media