ESL announces ’23 dates for IEM Katowice, IEM Cologne

The ESL Pro Tour set the dates for the 2023 editions of its two most prominent Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions — IEM Katowice and IEM Cologne.

IEM Katowice will be played from Jan. 31 to Feb. 12. The playoff rounds of the $1 million, 24-team tournament will begin Feb. 10 at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.

IEM Cologne will run July 25 to Aug. 6 and also feature 24 teams vying for $1 million. The Aug. 4-6 playoffs will take place at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

IEM Katowice 2023 will take place two weeks earlier than it did last year. IEM Cologne will occur two weeks later than the 2022 event, after the players’ summer break.

