Eric Hosmer (knee contusion) leaves game vs. Braves

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer left Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Atlanta Braves after fouling a ball off the back of his knee in the fourth inning.

The Red Sox said Hosmer suffered a contusion to his left knee.

Hosmer finished his at-bat — striking out — but Bobby Dalbec replaced him at first to begin the fifth inning. Hosmer finished 0-for-2.

Hosmer, 32, batted .200 in his first three games since joining the Red Sox in a trade with the San Diego Padres at last week’s deadline. Overall he’s batting .268 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs this season.

