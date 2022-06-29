Eric Haase powers Tigers past Giants

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Haase belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers posted a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon to salvage a split of their two-game interleague series.

In wrapping up a 3-5 trip that began with three straight losses, the Tigers benefited from the 1,829th career RBI from Miguel Cabrera and five strong innings from starter Rony Garcia (3-2).

Haase’s homer, his fifth of the season and second in his last three games, came after Javier Baez had led off the sixth inning with an infield single off Giants starter Alex Wood (5-7).

Cabrera followed with a single before a double play left just one runner aboard for Haase, who had smacked a three-run homer Sunday at Arizona in his previous start.

The Giants got within 3-2 in the seventh on a fielder’s choice grounder by Mike Yastrzemski that scored Tommy La Stella. They then loaded the bases when Evan Longoria followed with a walk as the first batter to face Michael Fulmer.

But the converted starter continued his outstanding season by striking out Austin Slater on three pitches to retain his team’s slim lead.

Fulmer pitched around a two-out double by La Stella in a scoreless eighth before turning the ball over to closer Gregory Soto, who needed just 10 pitches to record his 15th save.

Garcia limited the Giants to one run on four hits in his five innings. Before leaving a 1-1 tie, he walked two and struck out four.

San Francisco’s only run against Garcia came on Longoria’s eighth homer of the season in the first inning.

The Tigers got even in the fourth inning after Baez tripled and dashed home on a Cabrera sacrifice fly.

Wood was pulled immediately following Haase’s homer in the sixth, charged with three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and did not walk anyone.

Baez and Victor Reyes had two hits apiece for Detroit, which hadn’t won at San Francisco since June 2008. The Giants’ three-game winning streak over the 15 seasons included victories in Games 1 and 2 of the 2012 World Series, as well as a 4-3 win in the series opener on Tuesday.

Longoria and La Stella each had a pair of hits for San Francisco, which fell to 2-3 on its ongoing eight-game homestand.

–Field Level Media