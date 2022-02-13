Eric Bieniemy facing ‘uncertain’ future with Kansas City Chiefs, could reportedly leave NFL

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has worked on Andy Reid’s coaching staff since 2013. Now with the respected play-caller’s contract set to expire, he is reportedly facing an uncertain future.

Bieniemy, who received head-coaching interviews this offseason but didn’t land a gig, entered the 2021 season on a one-year contract. The deal is set to expire, leaving Bieniemy and the Chiefs with a big decision to make this offseason.

Kansas City already lost quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, hired by Brian Daboll as the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Following the departure, Bieniemy is viewed as a more crucial piece to help maintain continuity on the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2022. However, there are no guarantees he returns.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bieniemy is expected to meet with Reid in the near future, discussing their futures and whether or not Kansas City’s top coordinator will return next season. Reid wants him back and remains very high on the coach he hired in 2013 then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

However, Schefter reports that Bieniemy is also weighing other options. He considered coaching in college, receiving interest for head-coaching vacancies. The 52-year-old is also reportedly open to taking a year off from coaching, providing himself time to recharge after being bypassed in another head-coach hiring cycle.

If Bieniemy explores opportunities, plenty of NFL and college teams will be waiting with lucrative offers. It’s possible leaving the Chiefs and finding success with another organization would erase some of the reservations front offices seem to have about naming him a head coach.

It’s worth noting that the class-action suit filed by Brian Flores used NFL teams passing on Bieniemy to hire head coaches with worse resumes as an example of the NFL’s broken hiring process. If Bieniemy decides to leave NFL coaching for a year, he could provide even more credibility to the suit filed against the league.