Envy officially rebrands to OpTic

The esports brand formerly known as Envy will adopt the OpTic Gaming moniker going forward.

Envy merged with OpTic in November 2021, and the organization marketed the dual brands for several months until the decision to drop Envy.

Envy founder Mike “Hastr0” Rufail and OpTic founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez revealed the news Monday in an episode of H3CZ’s podcast.

“There are guys out there with tattoos of our (Envy) logo,” Hastr0 said. “There are fans out there that have supported us for almost 15 years, and I’m thinking about these guys the whole time. But at the same time, we have to survive. This business has to continue to survive. … I’m the one that’s more attached to that Envy brand than anyone, (but) I think it’s time we put all of our resources into one brand.”

Several teams under OpTic’s umbrella had previously updated their names, notably OpTic Texas of the Call of Duty League. With Monday’s news, the Team Envy Rocket League team rebranded to OpTic; content creators previously partnered with Envy will incorporate OpTic’s flag instead.

The only team that won’t be adding OpTic branding to its name is the Dallas Fuel of the Overwatch League.

Hastr0 founded Envy, previously known as Team EnVyUs, in 2007 as a professional Call of Duty team based in Dallas.

