Entropiq replace Lack1 with mir

Entropiq announced the arrival of rifler Nikolay “mir” Bityukov on Wednesday to replace Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev.

“I am very happy that we managed to get mir on our team,” coach Dmitriy “hooch” Bogdanov said on the team website. “Nikolay is a world-class player with an incredible player history, and I am convinced that together we will achieve further success.”

Most recently with Team Spirit, mir also has played for Gambit Esports, Vega Squadron and others.

The 26-year-old joins an all-Russian lineup featuring Aleksey “El1an” Gusev, Aleksey “NickelBack” Trofimov, Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy and Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko.

You can even watch mir in action today in @republeague!

Lack1 moves to the bench. The 22-year-old Kazakhstan native joined Entropiq in May 2021 following stints with EPG Family, Winstrike Team and others.

Entropiq’s new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup made its debut Wednesday against K23 at REPUBLEAGUE Season 3.

–Field Level Media