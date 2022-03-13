Entropiq, NiP finish tied atop Group A of ESL Pro League

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Entropiq swept their match on the final day of Group A action Sunday to catch Ninjas in Pyjamas atop the standings of the ESL Pro League Season 15 event.

NiP and Entropiq both finished Group play at 4-1. Fnatic (3-2) will join Entropiq in advancing to the Round of 12. NiP will advance to the quarterfinals based on its dominating map differential.

Ninjas lost to G2 Esports 2-0. Entropiq swept Fnatic and MOUZ swept LookingForOrg, who finished winless in group play.

The 24-team event is divided into four groups. All teams will play each other once in the group stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

On Sunday, Entropiq defeated Fnatic 16-13 on Overpass and 16-13 on Vertigo. Russian Aleksei “El1an” Gusev led Entropiq with a plus-13 kills-to-deaths ratio while countryman Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko tallied a team-high 50 kills to go with a plus-12 ratio.

G2 beat Ninjas 16-4 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Inferno. Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led G2 with 51 kills and a plus-30 K-D differential.

MOUZ swept L4Org 16-6 on Dust II and 16-12 on Nuke. Lithuanian Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras led MOUZ with 54 kills and a plus-25 K-D differential.

Group B play begins Wednesday with three matches:

Vitality vs. Sprout

FaZe vs. ENCE

Outsiders vs. FURIA

Final Group A standings, score differential:

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas 4-1, +45

T1. Entropiq 4-1, +18

3. Fnatic 3-2, +15

T4. G2 Esports 2-3, +3

T4. MOUZ 2-3, -4

6. LookingForOrg 0-5, -77

–Field Level Media